Studies needed on rising dolphin population off Karnataka coasts

BENGALURU: Dolphin population is on the rise off Karnataka’s coast despite rising sea temperatures, coastal erosion and climatic variations posing a threat to aquatic species.

Experts said dolphins learn to adapt quickly to changing situations which has led to an increase in sightings of humpback dolphin, bottlenose dolphin and long-beaked common dolphins.

Experts and forest department officials stressed the need for a detailed study on this, and the forest department is undertaking a study on the dolphins by geo-tagging them.

The need for a study has arisen after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 3, released India’s first river dolphin report which documented 6,324 gangetic dolphins and three Indus river dolphins.

“We do not have river dolphins in Karnataka, but the state is home to a healthy population of ocean dolphin species. All efforts are being taken to protect them, and a lot more can be done. All states should work together,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Subhash Malkhade.

Prof JL Rathod, Chairman, Department of Studies in Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Karwar, noted that there is a rise in dolphin population along the coast of northern Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. “There is a need to undertake a detailed study to ascertain the exact reasons and ensure better protection. In India, there is no study on the fish stock population and how long it will last. A monitoring system is lacking, which is urgently needed,” he said.

The forest department and experts have come up with multiple methods to protect the dolphins, which include some unique ideas. They termed dolphins as Devara Meenu (God’s Fish), because it was observed that they chased fish from the deep sea to the shores, which helped the native fishermen.

Rathod said dolphins’ diet has also changed because of a decrease in population of pelagic fish species (including sardine, mackerel and squids), which they feed on.

The ocean temperatures have risen, but the dolphins have adapted and can be sighted even in May. A collective approach from states on the west coast will help protect the species better. “If there is no noise, one can even see them dance and hear them hum. During our study, we sighted a school of 50 dolphins — the highest number — which is rare,” Rathod added.