2025 budget focused on liqour revenue, Muslim welfare: Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP and JDS criticised the budget presented by CM Siddaramaiah on Friday. BJP strongman and former CM BS Yediyurappa slammed the budget claiming that it deviates from the path of development. He said that the budget prioritises Minority appeasement over economic progress.

He further said Kalyana Karnataka has been largely ignored, with no concrete plans for its development. Furthermore, there is a lack of commitment to fulfilling promises made in the previous budget, and Bengaluru’s infrastructure needs have been overlooked, he claimed.

The most alarming aspect, according to Yediyurappa, is the State Government’s inaction regarding farmers, despite rampant cases of suicides by farmers. The budget, the former CM asserts, lacks provisions to enhance farmers’ income, making it detrimental to the state’s growth.

The BJP accused the government of blatant minority appeasement through various financial incentives exclusively for Muslims. Opposition leaders have condemned this approach, calling it a classic case of vote-bank politics. LoP in Assembly R Ashoka labelled the budget as “anti-people and Muslim-centric,” criticising the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, which has pushed the state’s total debt to a record Rs 7.81 lakh crore.