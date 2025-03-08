ED proceedings against Karnataka CM’s wife, minister quashed

MUDA case: Snehamayi files petition against closure report

Bengaluru: Complainant Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition before the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases against sitting and former legislators challenging the ‘B’ report (closure report) submitted by the Lokayukta police into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to B M Parvathy, wife of CM Siddaramaiah, by the MUDA. Krishna, who was permitted by the court to argue as a party-in-person, filed the petition in support of his contentions against the closure report.

He also filed the requisition before Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, requesting directions to the Lokayukta to conduct an investigation. In response, Special Public Prosecutor Venkatesh Arabatti, representing the Lokayukta police, submitted that the Lokayukta police would conduct an investigation if it is directed by the court.

For further submissions by the complainant, the court adjourned the hearing to March 18. The Lokayukta police filed the ‘B’ report into the case registered against Siddaramaiah, his wife, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraj, the original owner of the land, in response to the order passed by the special court.