‘Follow process of law, consult experts before launching projects’: CIVIC-Bangalore trustee

The budget for Bengaluru, announced by CM Siddaramaiah, says the annual state grant of Rs 3,000 crore being provided to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be enhanced to Rs 7,000 crore. A new Special Purpose Vehicle will be established to utilize these grants.

But who will plan the projects under this grant? It should not be proposed under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill (GBGB), under State government control but rather the constitutionally mandated Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) under the 74th Amendment.

All the Brand Bengaluru projects incentivizing private vehicles by building tunnel roads, expressways, double-decker Metro and road flyover projects, etc., are in place, which are estimated to cost Rs 1 lakh crore. However, these projects are being taken up without following due process of law and experts’ advice; they are not part of the RMP 2015 or Comprehensive Mobility Plan and also have no approval from the Metropolitan Planning Committee and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority.