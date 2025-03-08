Four tourists attacked near Karnataka's Tungabhadra canal; one goes missing

HUBBALLI: Four tourists, including two foreign nationals, were assaulted by three men on the banks of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC) at Sanapur village in Koppal district on Thursday night. The tourists have been identified as Daniel from the US, Neema Tala (name changed) from Israel, Pankaj Patel from Nashik in Maharashtra and Bibas from Odisha.

Bibas, who was pushed into the canal, is yet to be traced. Neema Tala, who was assaulted, has filed a rape complaint with the local police. Three tourists were treated in Gangavati sub-divisional government hospital.

The incident took place when Ambika Naik, who runs a homestay at Sanapur village, took the tourists to the TLBC area for skygazing. According to the complaint, three men, who came by a car, started assaulting Neema Tala and Ambika Naik. Daniel, Patel and Bibas were pushed into the canal when they tried to stop the trio from attacking the women. While Daniel and Patel swam to safety, Bibas, who could not swim, went missing.

The police found a two-wheeler, a handbag with a camera, a broken guitar, and some blood-stained clothes.