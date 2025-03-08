From infra to health to agri sectors, Kittur Karnataka region gets fair deal in 2025 budget

HUBBALLI: The Kittur Karnataka region has got a fair deal in the budget. Going by the budgetary proposals, the government has given equal importance to sectors such as industry, infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, sports, road safety, and so on. All districts falling under the region have received some or the other departmental allocations.
As promised in the Belagavi winter session by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the budget has reaffirmed acquisition of the land to be submerged as a result of increasing the height of the gates of Almatti dam to 524 metres under the Upper Krishna Phase-3 scheme, in one go. The project is to irrigate over two lakh acres of arable land in one go and disburse compensation through a consent award. It further proposes to establish a Special Fast-Track Court for land acquisition cases in Bagalkot district.
The other area of focus is encouraging startups and entrepreneurship. The budget has announced the development of Belagavi and Dharwad as Global Innovation Districts by KEONICS and to create the Startup ecosystem in Hubballi-Dharwad as well. The KEONICS will establish three new Global Technology Centres as plug-and-play facilities in Hubballi and Belagavi. It is also proposed to establish labs aligned with the Industry 4.0 technology-based syllabus at the Karnataka German Technical Training Institutes (KGTTI) Centre in Belagavi.
The budget promises to operationalise Vijayapura Airport being built at a cost of Rs 348 crore. Detail Project Reports will be prepared for the construction of Ring Road for Bailahongal town under PWD. The land required for these projects will be obtained through land pooling. An Agriculture Research Station will be set up at Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district.
As far as education is concerned, it is envisaged to establish a constituent medical college of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bagalkot. A feasibility report will be prepared to establish an agriculture college in Athani taluk of Belagavi district and a college of horticulture at Dambala in Gadag. The government residential schools for special children at Belagavi will be upgraded and will be maintained in cooperation with NGOs.
OTHER BUDGETARY PROPOSALS
Fully-equipped trauma care centre near Badami Taluk of Bagalkot district
50-bed mother and child hospital in Athani, Hunagunda and Mudhol
A new DC office building in Belagavi city at a total cost of Rs 55 crore
New Sports Science Centres in Belagavi at Rs 7 crore
AI-enabled electronic cameras to monitor vehicular traffic and detect and control cases of violation of traffic rules in Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri and Vijayapura
Integrated soil and water management, proper waste management, efficient water utilisation and integrated nutrient management will be implemented in collaboration with sugar factories in farmland in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura
Development works in Sangolli and Nandagada in Belagavi by Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Authority in a phased manner at Rs 28 crore