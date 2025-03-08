From infra to health to agri sectors, Kittur Karnataka region gets fair deal in 2025 budget

HUBBALLI: The Kittur Karnataka region has got a fair deal in the budget. Going by the budgetary proposals, the government has given equal importance to sectors such as industry, infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, sports, road safety, and so on. All districts falling under the region have received some or the other departmental allocations.

As promised in the Belagavi winter session by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the budget has reaffirmed acquisition of the land to be submerged as a result of increasing the height of the gates of Almatti dam to 524 metres under the Upper Krishna Phase-3 scheme, in one go. The project is to irrigate over two lakh acres of arable land in one go and disburse compensation through a consent award. It further proposes to establish a Special Fast-Track Court for land acquisition cases in Bagalkot district.

The other area of focus is encouraging startups and entrepreneurship. The budget has announced the development of Belagavi and Dharwad as Global Innovation Districts by KEONICS and to create the Startup ecosystem in Hubballi-Dharwad as well. The KEONICS will establish three new Global Technology Centres as plug-and-play facilities in Hubballi and Belagavi. It is also proposed to establish labs aligned with the Industry 4.0 technology-based syllabus at the Karnataka German Technical Training Institutes (KGTTI) Centre in Belagavi.