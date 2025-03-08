Funds for irrigation projects too meagre: Karnataka farmers

BELAGAVI: The state government did not make any major announcements with regard to the implementation of important irrigation projects like Stage III of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP-3), the Kalasa Banduri project, and the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Scheme.

In his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not make any commitment on completing the works at Almatti Dam but said “efforts” would be made to carry out land acquisition of areas to be submerged due to the height increasing work under UKP-3 scheme and disbursement of compensation through the consent award.

As far as Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri projects, the CM only assured that the projects would be implemented as soon as the necessary clearances were given by the authorities. “In anticipation of clearances from the Centre for utilisation of 3.9 tmcft of water under the Kalasa Banduri project, the contract has been awarded with certain conditions.

The works will begin after the Centre grants approvals,” he said. However, the government assured to complete all the pending projects within the Krishna, Kaveri and other river basins in the current year. The Centre announced Rs 5,300 crore grants in its budget in 2023-24 for the Upper Bhadra Project but did not release it.

In the current fiscal year, the estimated allocation of Rs 2,611 crore has been spent on the completion of Chitradurga Branch Canal works. Several irrigation experts have called the budget “disappointing”. “The government has set aside Rs 22,000 crore for the irrigation sector, which is absolutely meagre and insufficient. The project cost of the Kalasa Banduri project itself is estimated at Rs 1,600 crore while a fund of at least Rs 20,000 crore is required for UKP-3 annually,” a farm leader said.