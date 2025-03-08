Israeli tourist among two women gang-raped, male traveller killed in Karnataka’s Koppal

KOPPAL: Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead, they added.

No arrests have been made yet, but efforts are underway to apprehend the three identified suspects, the police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday.

After dinner, a 29-year-old homestay operator, along with the Israeli tourist and three male tourists, was sitting by the left bank of the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake, playing the guitar, enjoying music, and stargazing, police said.

Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra, police said.