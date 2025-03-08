Karnataka Budget 2025: A step forward for health sector amid challenges

The Karnataka health budget for 2025-26 reflects a strong focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and services across the state, with significant investments aimed at addressing regional disparities and enhancing accessibility.

A total of 114 modular operation theatres and 64 anaesthesia workstations have been installed at a combined cost of Rs 211 crore, boosting surgical capabilities across various hospitals. The establishment of a superspecialty cardiac unit, with a cathlab facility at Gadag Medical College for Rs 10 crore, and construction of a mother and child hospital in Kalaburagi for Rs 92 crore, demonstrate the state’s commitment to specialised care.

Furthermore, Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital in Kalaburagi, built with an investment of Rs 304 crore, strengthens cardiac care services in the region. The Nephro-Urology Institute in Bengaluru, nearing completion at a cost of Rs 26 crore, will soon be opened.

Plans to expand medical education include establishing a constituent medical college at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bagalkot, and another medical college on public-private partnership (PPP) basis in Kolar. A cancer diagnosis unit is set to be launched at Bidar Government Medical College Hospital, while Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru will house a new 500-bed facility, built at a cost of Rs 297 crore.

To improve healthcare access in underserved areas, the state plans to upgrade the existing 100-bed taluk hospital this year and construct new hospitals — a 200-bed hospital in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district, and a 400-bed hospital in Virajpet, Kodagu district.

Community Health Centres are also receiving attention, with Tagaduru CHC in Mysuru district being upgraded to a 100-bed hospital. Extensive repairs and renovations for district and taluk hospitals are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 183 crore.