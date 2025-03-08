Karnataka Budget 2025: A step forward for health sector amid challenges

The Karnataka health budget for 2025-26 reflects a strong focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and services across the state, with significant investments aimed at addressing regional disparities and enhancing accessibility.
A total of 114 modular operation theatres and 64 anaesthesia workstations have been installed at a combined cost of Rs 211 crore, boosting surgical capabilities across various hospitals. The establishment of a superspecialty cardiac unit, with a cathlab facility at Gadag Medical College for Rs 10 crore, and construction of a mother and child hospital in Kalaburagi for Rs 92 crore, demonstrate the state’s commitment to specialised care.
Furthermore, Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital in Kalaburagi, built with an investment of Rs 304 crore, strengthens cardiac care services in the region. The Nephro-Urology Institute in Bengaluru, nearing completion at a cost of Rs 26 crore, will soon be opened.
Plans to expand medical education include establishing a constituent medical college at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bagalkot, and another medical college on public-private partnership (PPP) basis in Kolar. A cancer diagnosis unit is set to be launched at Bidar Government Medical College Hospital, while Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru will house a new 500-bed facility, built at a cost of Rs 297 crore.
To improve healthcare access in underserved areas, the state plans to upgrade the existing 100-bed taluk hospital this year and construct new hospitals — a 200-bed hospital in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district, and a 400-bed hospital in Virajpet, Kodagu district.
Community Health Centres are also receiving attention, with Tagaduru CHC in Mysuru district being upgraded to a 100-bed hospital. Extensive repairs and renovations for district and taluk hospitals are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 183 crore.
Kalyana Karnataka region has been prioritized under the Kalyana Karnataka Comprehensive Health Scheme, with measures costing Rs 873 crore aimed at improving health indicators and strengthening healthcare systems. Additionally, cashless treatment up to Rs 5lakh will be provided to more than 3 lakh government employees and their dependents through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha, ensuring financial protection during medical emergencies.
Preventive healthcare initiatives include the Shravana Sanjeevani Programme, which has allocated Rs 12 crore for cochlear implant surgeries for children with hearing impairment. For tuberculosis management, the state will provide 100 TrueNAT machines to health centres with high TB caseloads during FY26.
ASHA workers’ honorarium has been enhanced by `1,000 through team-based incentives, recognising their critical role in community health. Food safety measures are being strengthened by analyzing food samples using mobile food laboratories to ensure quality and safety.
Efforts to control communicable diseases such as dengue and Kyasanur Forest Disease are being implemented in Malnad areas through targeted interventions. The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited is being strengthened to ensure efficient distribution of quality medicines to public health institutions.
While these initiatives represent significant progress in addressing healthcare needs across Karnataka, certain gaps remain. The budget focuses heavily on curative care and infrastructure development, but lacks sufficient emphasis on preventive measures that could reduce disease burden over time.
Investments in geriatric care, ambulatory services and home-based care remain limited, despite the growing needs of an aging population. Furthermore, while cashless treatment schemes like Suvarna Arogya Suraksha provide financial relief, broader reforms to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare services are necessary to ensure affordability for all citizens.
Overall, Karnataka’s health budget for 2025-26 marks an important step forward in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to specialized care. However, future budgets must adopt a more balanced approach by prioritizing preventive healthcare measures alongside curative investments.