Karnataka Budget 2025: Bonanza for Bengaluru as infra projects get major push

BENGALURU: Bengaluru infrastructure got a major push in the state budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a slew of projects, including the pet scheme of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar -- the tunnel road to ease traffic in the state capital. He also announced measures to improve the city’s image and schemes to mitigate climate change effects, including flooding.

The CM announced that the government will be the guarantor for Rs 19,000 crore to execute the north-south and east-west corridor tunnel road project of Rs 40,000 crore. Experts and citizens groups are demanding public consultation before the government goes ahead with the project.

Acknowledging that Bengaluru is the biggest contributor to the state’s GDP, Siddaramaiah announced that the annual grant to the city will go up from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. A special purpose vehicle will be floated to utilise grants and implement major developmental works, he added.

He also announced the construction of a 40.5 km double-decker flyover at Rs 8,916 crore under Namma Metro Phase-3 project. Also, a 300 km additional road network will be constructed in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore utilising canal buffer zones. The arterial and sub-arterial road network in the Palike limits measuring 460 km will be developed at Rs 660 crore.