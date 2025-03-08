Karnataka Budget 2025: CM has gifts galore for Old Mysuru

MYSURU: The people of the old Mysuru region have reasons to smile as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced too many projects and programmes for the overall development of the region. From industries to infrastructure, Mysuru airport expansion to education, agriculture to tank filling, sports infrastructure to tourism and cinema, the budget has touched all the developmental chords.

The perennial drought prone areas of Chikballapur district have received a much-needed push with the second phase of the HN Valley project which will fill 22 tanks at the cost of Rs 70 crore.

Siddaramaiah reiterated the government’s commitment for the Mekedattu project whenever it is cleared by the Union government. The budget also proposes to fill 45 lakes in Madhugiri and 62 lakes in Koratagere taluks of Tumakuru district at the cost of Rs 553 crore. The chief minister announced Rs 25 crore for providing basic infrastructure in Mandya Agriculture University while the APMC will establish an international standard hi-tech flower market in Chikkaballapur.

The chief minister fulfilled his commitment made to the people of Kolar during his maiden visit to test political waters in the Kolar constituency by announcing a constituent medical college of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences on a public-private partnership mode.

Meanwhile, the budget gave a much-needed push to the industrial development with an announcement of a Japanese Industrial park at the Tumakuru Industrial Node under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project and a Multi-Sector Net-Zero Sustainability Industrial Park in PPP mode at Shivarapattana industrial area of Kolar district.