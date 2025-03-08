Karnataka Budget 2025: Liquor businesses cautious about price push in lower segments, beer

BENGALURU: Liquor prices in Karnataka in the first four slabs (with lowest MRP) of Indian Made Liquor (IML) are likely to go up from April 1, given the increase in Excise revenue target by Rs 3,500 crore for financial year 2025-26. CM Siddaramaiah announced Rs 40,000 crore as the “revenue collection target for 2025-26” while rationalising the estimated total revenue (collection) of “Rs 36,500 crore from (earlier Rs 38,525 crore) State Excise in revised estimates for 2024-25.”

“A hike in Additional Excise Duty (AED) in the first four slabs of IML, with the lowest Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs 65 per 180ml is likely for resource mobilisation. The MRP in these slabs is lower than in neighbouring states. There may be a marginal increase in AED, which would result in a price push by Rs 10 to Rs 15 for 180ml in the lowest segment. The first four slabs contribute around 80 per cent towards Excise revenue,” said sources, who did not wish to be named.

On the revenue target revision for 2024-25, sources said, “The department has realised Rs 33,000 crore as on March 7. It is impossible to stretch it to Rs 38,525 crore by March 31. Even getting Rs 36,500 crore by the month-end may be difficult.”