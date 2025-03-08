Karnataka Budget 2025: Non-compliance no longer crime, more facility centres to be established under MSME

BENGALURU: In an effort to create more employment opportunities, the Karnataka government proposes to decriminalise employers’ compliance and bring in a policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). CM Siddaramaiah also announced formulation of the Textile Policy 2025-30, aiming to generate 2 lakh jobs.

“To simplify rules and conditions of industrialists’ compliance, our government will place the Karnataka Employers’ Compliance Decriminalisation Bill and Karnataka Employers’ Compliance Digitisation Bill. Violation of conditions by employers will be decriminalised. Compliance of employment conditions will be digitised, and this will be the first time in the country,’’ the CM stated.

A separate MSME policy will be formulated with the objective of achieving Karnataka’s Sustainable Development Goals, accelerate the economy and mitigate regional imbalances.