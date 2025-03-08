Karnataka Budget 2025: Nothing much for coastal districts

MANGALURU: Coastal Karnataka did not figure prominently in the state budget. Although there were big announcements like an international cruise and water metro among others, funds were not allocated for the same, much to the disappointment of people in the region.

The budget met Dakshina Kannada’s long-pending demand of a government medical college in Puttur but even for that there was no allocation of fund. Funds were also not allocated for Puttur taluk hospital, which is proposed to be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital this year. Fishing link roads in the coastal districts of the state will be developed with assistance from NABARD at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

A detail action plan will be prepared for international cruise, water metro, coastal berth programmes in Mangaluru, construction of port in Manki and shipyard in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district and other river tourism activities. To prevent sea-erosion along the coast during monsoon, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Shoreline Management Plan has been prepared through IIT-Chennai to comprehensively tackle effects of sea-erosion.