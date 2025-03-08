Karnataka Budget 2025: Nothing much for coastal districts

MANGALURU: Coastal Karnataka did not figure prominently in the state budget. Although there were big announcements like an international cruise and water metro among others, funds were not allocated for the same, much to the disappointment of people in the region.
The budget met Dakshina Kannada’s long-pending demand of a government medical college in Puttur but even for that there was no allocation of fund. Funds were also not allocated for Puttur taluk hospital, which is proposed to be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital this year. Fishing link roads in the coastal districts of the state will be developed with assistance from NABARD at the cost of Rs 30 crore.
A detail action plan will be prepared for international cruise, water metro, coastal berth programmes in Mangaluru, construction of port in Manki and shipyard in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district and other river tourism activities. To prevent sea-erosion along the coast during monsoon, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Shoreline Management Plan has been prepared through IIT-Chennai to comprehensively tackle effects of sea-erosion.
A detailed project report will be prepared separately in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts to implement the Shoreline Management Plan. Works related to prevention of sea erosion will be taken up in phases as per the report. Rs 200 crore will be spent for the purpose under the National Calamity Mitigation Fund.
Steps will be taken to establish a Water Transport Museum and Experience Centre at Mangaluru and its management will be taken up on PPP mode. Promotion of educational, health, adventure, environmental, water sports and coastal tourism in the state will be done through coastal development and upgradation of wayside amenities (Highway Hubs) in the three coastal districts.
Stating that the land acquisition process for the Karwar Naval Airport is ongoing, the CM said necessary allocation will be provided in the present year and works will be started. A total of Rs 6 crore will be provided for the development of district stadiums in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.