Karnataka to start thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh

BENGALURU: To meet the increasing power demand, the state government laid emphasis on generation and use of solar power, but also did not ignore conventional power generation source -- thermal. In this budget, the total allocation to the energy sector is Rs 26,896 crore.
CM Siddaramaiah also increased the fund for Gruha Jyothi — free electricity guarantee scheme — from Rs 9,657 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 10,100 crore.
He announced that the state will start generating 800MW of thermal power at Godhna Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. The Rs 13,000 crore project will be undertaken under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Model.
An official said, “Karnataka was allotted a coal block in Chhattisgarh around 4-5 years ago and we were trying to make it operational through various sources including NTPC and central government schemes. It was realised that supplying coal through rakes is a costly affair. We decided to start the thermal power plant in Godhna and supply power through the grid.”
To improve energy infrastructure in the state, Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). This is to generate an investment of Rs 5,000 crore which will be utilised for different power schemes. InvIT will be on the lines of Real Estate Investment Trust.
After getting approval from the state wildlife board with certain conditions and awaiting approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the Sharavathi Pumped Storage, the CM said the government has started the tendering process for generating 2,000MW of power at a cost of Rs 10,240 crore.
Powering up
Govt allocates Rs 16,021 crore for 33.84 lakh irrigation pumpsets under financial assistance scheme of state government.
To provide uninterrupted electricity at affordable prices to farmers, decentralised feeder solarisation of irrigation pumpsets under Kusum-C Phase-2, projects of 1,192 MW will be implemented.
Under Kusum-B scheme to help farmers, state government will contribute Rs 752 crore.
To strengthen the transmission network, 100 new sub-stations will be established at Rs 8,833 crore.
Electrification of 25,971 borewells under Ganga Kalyana scheme, electrification of 6,887 drinking water schemes, installation of 1.94 lakh transformers, 51,975 HT lines and 45,047 LT lines is being undertaken.
ESCOMs will instal streetlights in gram panchayats at a cost of Rs 850 crore.
Exemption will be provided for conversion of agricultural land where renew-able energy projects are being set up.