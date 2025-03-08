Karnataka to start thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh

BENGALURU: To meet the increasing power demand, the state government laid emphasis on generation and use of solar power, but also did not ignore conventional power generation source -- thermal. In this budget, the total allocation to the energy sector is Rs 26,896 crore.

CM Siddaramaiah also increased the fund for Gruha Jyothi — free electricity guarantee scheme — from Rs 9,657 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 10,100 crore.

He announced that the state will start generating 800MW of thermal power at Godhna Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. The Rs 13,000 crore project will be undertaken under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Model.

An official said, “Karnataka was allotted a coal block in Chhattisgarh around 4-5 years ago and we were trying to make it operational through various sources including NTPC and central government schemes. It was realised that supplying coal through rakes is a costly affair. We decided to start the thermal power plant in Godhna and supply power through the grid.”

To improve energy infrastructure in the state, Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). This is to generate an investment of Rs 5,000 crore which will be utilised for different power schemes. InvIT will be on the lines of Real Estate Investment Trust.