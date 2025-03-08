Karnataka's new scheme to adopt panchayats to push development, generate taxes

BENGALURU: For the first time, the state government has introduced the concept of RDPR officials adopting a panchayat, in a bid to improve parameters of panchayats and push them towards overall development. Karnataka has around 6,000 Gram Panchayats.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said that this year, after a constant push, GPs across the state generated taxes of Rs 1,200 crore, which otherwise would be half this amount every year. This was possible because of a constant push by officials and members. The plan now is to take officials’ help to adopt one panchayat and help it improve.

According to Kharge, there are close to 100 parameters in each panchayat, including improving tax collection, MNREGA, roads, health, schools, implementation of the 15th Finance Commission, education, social audit and many more. “In certain panchayats, some of these parameters are low. We are taking officials above the panchayat development officer cadre to the additional chief secretary to adopt a panchayat and improve these parameters,” he said.