Karnataka's new scheme to adopt panchayats to push development, generate taxes

BENGALURU: For the first time, the state government has introduced the concept of RDPR officials adopting a panchayat, in a bid to improve parameters of panchayats and push them towards overall development. Karnataka has around 6,000 Gram Panchayats.
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said that this year, after a constant push, GPs across the state generated taxes of Rs 1,200 crore, which otherwise would be half this amount every year. This was possible because of a constant push by officials and members. The plan now is to take officials’ help to adopt one panchayat and help it improve.
According to Kharge, there are close to 100 parameters in each panchayat, including improving tax collection, MNREGA, roads, health, schools, implementation of the 15th Finance Commission, education, social audit and many more. “In certain panchayats, some of these parameters are low. We are taking officials above the panchayat development officer cadre to the additional chief secretary to adopt a panchayat and improve these parameters,” he said.
Kharge said it is an attempt to upgrade backward panchayats to average, average to good and good to best. Adoption is not like adopting a school or village, but is the responsibility of the officer to improve the parameters. “The officers can monitor and push tax collection, build infrastructure, schools, hospitals, improve roads and much more,’’ he added.
Other than this, CM Siddaramaiah’s budget for rural development also focuses on rural roads, Jal Jeevan Mission, improving some pockets of 38 Assembly constituencies that fall under Kalyana Karnataka, establishing solar micro grids under PPP model etc. This year, they stressed on technology adoption in panchayats to establish decentralised digital libraries, solid waste management undertaken through Stree help groups that will be monitored through Panchatantra software and other initiatives.