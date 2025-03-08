Minority quota not based on religion: Karnataka CM
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the reservation in government contracts to minorities is not on the basis of religion, but on the parameters of their backwardness for belonging to SC/STs and OBC categories. On BJP criticising the government for allocating more funds to minorities’ development besides reservation in contracts and terming it ‘halal budget’, Siddaramaiah said the saffron party has a “dirty mindset” and anti-secular attitude.
Addressing the media after presenting the budget, he said, “Rs 42,000 crore is being allocated for SCSP-TSP schemes, Rs 4,500 crore to minorities and Rs 4,300 crore to OBCs. Have BJP central and state governments implemented the SCP TSP Act?”
He said, “Minorities are deprived of education, and if they are educated, it will be easier for them to join the mainstream. Everyone should be treated equally. We have faith in that. India does not belong to any one religion or caste. The Constitution says equal opportunities should be given to everyone. BJP is against secularism, pluralism and the Constitution.” He said reservation is not given on the basis of religion.
“Were 2 A, SC, ST and Category 1 not given reservations? Why do you say it is only for Muslims,” he thundered.
He said the irrigation sector has been allocated 2,000 crore more than last year. Also, 7,000 crore has been granted for Bengaluru city, and Rs 54,000 crore for the Outer Ring Road and the tunnel road projects. “The capital expenditure has increased to Rs 83,200 crore, up 47.3% as compared to last year,” he claimed.
Asked whether his hands were tied because of the guarantees, Siddaramaiah categorically denied it, saying if that was the case, Rs 19,000 crore to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and increasing the honorarium for ASHA workers, priests and wrestlers would not be possible.
Also, Rs 28,608 crore has been allocated for Griha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 10,100 crore for Gruha Jyothi, Rs 6,426 crore for Anna Bhagya, Rs 5,300 crore for Shakti scheme, and Rs 600 crore for Yuva Nidhi, he said.
“The guarantees have been formulated on the basis of the Universal Basic Income principle. Rs 232 crore is being spent on each assembly constituency. If people are financially empowered, their purchasing power increases and the state’s economy grows as well,” he said.
Defending the revenue deficit of Rs 19,262 crore, he said the revenue deficit was 0.95 for 2024-25, while it is 0.63 for 2025-26. “GSDP was Rs 28,61,929 crore last year, and it is Rs 30,70,103 crore in 2025-26, of which 25 percent is available for borrowing,” he said. “The budget I presented in 1994-95 had an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore and it has gone up to Rs 4 lakh crore,” he said.