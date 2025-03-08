Minority quota not based on religion: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the reservation in government contracts to minorities is not on the basis of religion, but on the parameters of their backwardness for belonging to SC/STs and OBC categories. On BJP criticising the government for allocating more funds to minorities’ development besides reservation in contracts and terming it ‘halal budget’, Siddaramaiah said the saffron party has a “dirty mindset” and anti-secular attitude.

Addressing the media after presenting the budget, he said, “Rs 42,000 crore is being allocated for SCSP-TSP schemes, Rs 4,500 crore to minorities and Rs 4,300 crore to OBCs. Have BJP central and state governments implemented the SCP TSP Act?”

He said, “Minorities are deprived of education, and if they are educated, it will be easier for them to join the mainstream. Everyone should be treated equally. We have faith in that. India does not belong to any one religion or caste. The Constitution says equal opportunities should be given to everyone. BJP is against secularism, pluralism and the Constitution.” He said reservation is not given on the basis of religion.

“Were 2 A, SC, ST and Category 1 not given reservations? Why do you say it is only for Muslims,” he thundered.