Naxal-free state: Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force to be disbanded

BENGALURU: Declaring Karnataka as a Naxal-free state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the budget that the Anti-Naxal Force will be disbanded.
Citing the surrender of six Naxals recently, the CM said a special package of Rs 10 crore will be formulated to provide basic facilities to Naxal-affected areas. The CM proposed setting up of four more bomb detection and disposal squads in Ballari, Davanagere, Mysuru, and Bengaluru Central Zones, and two Indian Reserve Battalions at Kudugurki near Nandi Hills and in KGF at Rs 80 crore.
With an aim to increase mobility, Rs 50 crore will be allocated under the Police Mobility Scheme for the procurement of 1,000 new vehicles, benefiting all arms under the Home Department, the budget proposed.
A Stronger Force
Cybercrime division to be streng-thened with a grant of Rs 5 crore.
Rs 100 crore for development of basic infrastructure under the Prisons Department.
Rs 50 crore for K-Safe-2 Scheme for procurement of equipment and construction of buildings.
Aerial Ladder Platform vehicles capable of reaching heights of 52-54 metres to fight fire in high-rise buildings.
Expansion and modernisation of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department at a cost of Rs 330 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants.
A new fire station in Mysuru at Rs 3 crore.
Amount given for individual annual health checkups to police personnel enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.
Food allowance to policemen on bandobast duty increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300.