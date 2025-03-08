Naxal-free state: Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force to be disbanded

BENGALURU: Declaring Karnataka as a Naxal-free state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the budget that the Anti-Naxal Force will be disbanded.

Citing the surrender of six Naxals recently, the CM said a special package of Rs 10 crore will be formulated to provide basic facilities to Naxal-affected areas. The CM proposed setting up of four more bomb detection and disposal squads in Ballari, Davanagere, Mysuru, and Bengaluru Central Zones, and two Indian Reserve Battalions at Kudugurki near Nandi Hills and in KGF at Rs 80 crore.

With an aim to increase mobility, Rs 50 crore will be allocated under the Police Mobility Scheme for the procurement of 1,000 new vehicles, benefiting all arms under the Home Department, the budget proposed.