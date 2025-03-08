New schools, more teachers, better infrastructure: Education gets a shot in arm in Karnataka

MANGALURU: The education sector received a big boost in the state budget with the allocation of substantial funds for the establishment of new schools, filling up teaching vacancies and improving basic infrastructure in state-run schools.

Over 500 new Karnataka public schools will come up at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore with assistance from the Asian Development Bank. Under the Akshara Aavishkara scheme, select 50 schools in Kalyana Karnataka region will be upgraded as public schools at a cost of Rs 200 crore. The budget proposed to take steps to upgrade 100 eligible government higher primary schools to high schools and 50 eligible high schools to pre-university colleges.

Development of basic facilities such as additional classrooms and toilets and repair works will be taken up in government schools and PU colleges at a cost of Rs 725 crore and furniture will be provided at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Essential basic infrastructure will be provided at a cost of Rs 275 crore in government engineering colleges, polytechnics and degree colleges. Infrastructure in 26 women’s higher education institutions will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

While 5,267 vacant teaching posts in government primary and high schools in the Kalyana Karnataka region will be filled, action will also be taken to rationalise the remaining vacancies and steps will be taken to fill up to 5,000 posts. Steps will be taken to fill the 2,000 vacant teaching posts in government first-grade colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnics.

The monthly honorarium of guest teachers in government primary and secondary schools and guest lecturers in government PU colleges will be enhanced by Rs 2,000 each, while that of cooks working in government schools will be enhanced by Rs 1,000.