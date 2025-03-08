No record of harassment complaint: Police dept in response to IGP Roopa's allegations against DIG Vartika

BENGALURU: In response to the allegations made by Inspector General of Police D Roopa against Deputy Inspector General Vartika Katiyar regarding an alleged 2010 incident at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, sources at the National Police Academy have stated that there is no record of any such complaint. Katiyar, then a probationary officer, was purported to have lodged a harassment complaint against Assistant Director Vipul Kumar, IPS, Karnataka cadre.

Reliable sources within the police department have confirmed that these allegations are entirely unfounded, and no official records exist to substantiate the claims. Furthermore, police sources have noted that DIG Vartika Katiyar and IGP Vipul Kumar worked together professionally in the Internal Security Division in 2023-24, during which they maintained a collegial professional relationship.

This contradicts the claims made in IGP D Roopa’s letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding the alleged 2010 incident. The allegations in the letter are therefore misleading, unsubstantiated, and devoid of factual basis.