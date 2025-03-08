Rs 5.3k crore for Shakti, big push for electric buses in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To fund the popular Shakti scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 5,300 crore in the state budget.

He stated that in 2024-25, Rs 5,015 crore had already been spent on the scheme, which has empowered women by fostering self-reliance and financial stability. “In line with the goal of a cleaner environment, the budget prioritises the induction of e-buses, aiming to introduce 14,750 new electric vehicles under PM e-DRIVE, PM-eBus Sewa and externally aided projects,” announced Siddaramaiah. Of these, 9,000 e-buses will be handed over to BMTC.

Additionally, 1,000 new diesel buses will be inducted across various state transport corporations under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

While the budget promised to redevelop and construct a transport hub, consisting of a commercial complex at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, it also proposed to build a new satellite bus stand at KR Puram in Bengaluru East zone on PPP model. The total revenue target for state transport department which was Rs 12,500 crore in 2024-25, has been increased to Rs 15,000 crore for 2025-26.