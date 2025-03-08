Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget puts women, children at heart of progress

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget painted a vision of an inclusive and progressive state where women and children are at the core of governance. The budget set aside massive allocations under ‘Gender and Child Budgets’.

A whopping Rs 94,084 crore has been set aside under the Gender Budget, while the Child Budget has been given Rs 62,033 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to empowerment from the grassroots level. Women and Child Development Department alone secured an 8% share at Rs 34,955 crore of the total gross budget allocation-a modest increase of over Rs 500 crore from the previous year.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides direct financial assistance to women heads of households, continues to be a game-changer, with Rs 28,608 crore allocated for 1.22 crore women. The scheme has already positioned the government as a champion of women’s welfare, potentially influencing electoral arithmetic in rural and urban constituencies ahead of the local body election. Additionally, Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, remains a major draw, enhancing the mobility and independence of women and students.

The government has also recognised the indispensable role of anganwadi workers in early childhood development by increasing their monthly honorarium by Rs 1,000. Also, anganwadi helpers will receive an additional Rs 750. This move benefits over 1.5 lakh workers who cater to 37 lakh children. Under the Sakshama Anganwadi Scheme, 17,454 centers will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 175 crore.