Train ’em young: Self-defence for 25k girls in 169 educational institutes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Self-defence skill training will be given to 25,000 girl students studying in 169 residential schools and colleges run by the Directorate of Minorities, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the budget.

Announcing a slew of measures for minority welfare, the CM stressed on imparting quality education to children from minority communities. He stated that classes from pre-primary to PU will be started in 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools on the model of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

“Select 100 Urdu medium schools with the highest enrolment run by the education department will be strengthened by allocating Rs 100 crore in the present year out of the total upgradation cost of Rs 400 crore to provide basic facilities in line with KPS and these schools will be upgraded as Maulana Azad Public Schools,” he said.

Minority students will be reimbursed 50 per cent of the fees for admissions availed through KEA into professional courses up to a limit of Rs 5 lakh. Besides, National Foreign Student Scholarship amount given to minority students has been enhanced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

He added that an action plan for Rs 1,000 crore has been prepared under the Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme and works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26.