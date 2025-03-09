BJP accuses Karnataka government of diverting SC/ST welfare funds

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said they would launch a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for diverting Rs 13,443 crore from the Scheduled Castes sub-plan and Tribal sub-plan for the guarantees.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with representatives of Dalit organisations, the BJP leader said the latter are forming 10 teams that will go around the state to create awareness.

A massive rally attended by around five lakh people will be held in Bengaluru to send out a message to the state government and the government’s move of diverting funds will be questioned in court, he said.

The BJP will continue to fight against the government’s decision and the campaign gained more strength after Dalit organisations joined it, he said.