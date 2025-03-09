CM Siddaramaiah will present three more budgets, says son Yathindra

MYSURU: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah brushed aside talks of change of guard and maintained that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will present three more budgets. He said there is no doubt that Siddaramaiah will present 19 budgets as the Congress high command, as well as the MLAs, are in favour of his leadership.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Yathindra said the Karnataka High Court has quashed ED proceedings against his mother Parvathi BM. “My mother was deeply hurt and the HC direction has brought relief to her, as she was targeted for no reason. My father was made an accused in the MUDA scam, which forced him to return 14 sites to MUDA. Once the investigation is over, my mother will decide on staking claim to the 14 sites through the court,” he added.

Yathindra said the government will develop MUDA on the lines of the Bengaluru Development Authority, with only nominated members on the board to clean up the mess. He said erring officials will be pulled up and punished based on the investigation report.

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayaswamy for personal attacks on the chief minister’s health, Yathindra said old-age ailments are common and clarified that his father will return to normal life after a week.

He said the BJP leaders are attacking the budget for no reason, while refuting claims that the Congress is appeasing the minorities. He said the budget has focused on the empowerment of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, along with other castes.