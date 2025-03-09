Five killed, one injured in road accident near Karnataka's Tamatakal

CHITRADURGA: Five killed in a car accident on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 near Tamatakal Road Over Pass on the outskirts of Chitradurga city. While travelling from Belagavi to Bengaluru on the NH, the Innova car rammed into the rear of a stationary truck, killing five and injuring one.

The deceased were identified as Shanthamurthy (60), a retired employee of BMTC, Rudraswamy (52), Mallikarjun (50) and Chidambarachar (60); one other person is yet to be identified. The injured has been admitted at Chitradurga district hospital for tertiary treatment.

According to police, rash and negligent driving and overspeeding led to the accident. The six passengers were returning back to Bengaluru after visiting Savadatti Yellamma and Banashankari temple of Badami.

SP Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, Additional SP SJ Kumaraswamy, DySP Dinakar and others visited the spot and ensured that the vehicular traffic returns to normal.

Chitradurga rural police has registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.