Karnataka gets new climate change mitigation foundation

BENGALURU: The state government seems to have woken up to the severity of climate change, as for the first time in the country, it has announced the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife and Climate Change Mitigation Foundation (KFWCCMF), which aims to mitigate the effects of climate change and increase green cover.

Accordingly, the budget-2025 has big hopes to conserve the environment and forests, while containing man-animal conflict. The budget also speaks about carbon credit through agro-forestry, afforestation, and mitigation of climate change effects by setting up the said foundation.

In his budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah said that in order to mitigate the effects of climate change, the KFWCCMF will be constituted with representatives of several corporate bodies playing a role.

“This will be done in collaboration with environmentally-conscious corporate bodies and social reformers, which will facilitate environmental development through CSR contributions and donations,” he said, announcing that the Karnataka State Integrated Climate Change Action Plan will be rolled out this year to mitigate the risk of climate change and herald sustainable development.

The state has said it will strengthen the financial conditions of farmers through agro-forestry and a carbon credit policy. “... steps will be taken to grow plant species with high carbon retention capacity by encouraging forestry activities,” the CM said.

The government has also continued with its effort to increase green cover in Karnataka.