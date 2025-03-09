Karnataka state budget has let down farmers, SC/STs: BJP MLC

CHIKKAMAGALURU : BJP chief whip in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar said the budget 2025-26 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ignored farmers by not sanctioning any grants for them, and tremed it a Rs 4,09,549-lakh loan budget.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Kumar said though there are a large number of farmers in the state who depend on agriculture for their livelihood, the CM has not sanctioned funds for the Upper Krishna Project, Tungabhadra, Bhima and Yettinahole projects.

“SC/ST communities have been neglected, and a CM, who claims to be a patron of Dalits, had earlier enacted a law that the SCST/TPS funds should not be utilised for other purposes, but has overruled the Act by diverting funds to the tune of Rs 13,913 crore out of Rs 41,000 crore earmarked for SC-STs, towards implementation of the Congress’ five guarantees,” he alleged.

Stating that the chief minister had meted out injustice to these communities by diverting funds meant for them, Kumar accused that Rs 39,000 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 11,144 crore in 2024-25 have been utilised for different purposes.

Opposing the government’s diversion of funds for the guarantees, the BJP has been staging protests throughout the state, demanding the return of the diverted funds, he said.

Kumar further informed that when the Assembly session resumes on Monday, BJP members will raise the issue of diversion of funds, which were earmarked for SC/STs and urge the government to return the money.