Kodagu DC, forest department clash over diversion of land

BENGALURU: A clash between the forest department and the Kodagu district administration over diversion of a piece of reserve forest land to build a school reached a flashpoint a few days ago with officials from both departments filing complaints against each other.

On January 9, Kodagu deputy commissioner Venkata Raja issued an order granting one acre of land bearing survey No 69/1 in Pattighat Reserve Forest near Sampaje village in Madikeri taluk to house the school.

According to forest officials, after the DC issued the order, a group of people from Sampaje cleared the forest land on March 3. They attacked a few forest officials who tried to stop them. “We were beaten up and local police did not reach the spot on time,” said a forester, who was also attacked.

Following this, an FIR was registered against 11 forest officials, including deputy conservator of forests of Kodagu Bhaskar B. He has been named as accused No 1 in the FIR.