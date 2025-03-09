Missing Diganth traced in Udupi; left home to skip PU final examination

MANGALURU: Diganth (17), a resident of Farangipete in Bantwal taluk, who went missing on February 25, was finally traced in Udupi on Saturday. A source in the police department said Diganth apparently left the house to skip second PU final examinations due to fear of getting low marks.

He took some cash and left home telling his family that he would visit a temple nearby. He travelled first to Mysuru in a train from Bantwal and from there he went to Bengaluru.

He reportedly worked in a resort near Nandi Hills for a few days, earned around Rs 3,000 and went to Shivamogga and came back to Mysuru in the train. From Mysuru, he took a train to Murudeshwar via Mangaluru on Saturday.

The source added that he got off the train at Udupi and went to a supermarket where the staff identified by the staff who informed the police. He also spoke to his mother from supermarket staff’s phone and said he is safe and claimed that he was abducted, which is being verified by the police. He is in the custody of Child Welfare Committee and will be produced before the court on Monday.