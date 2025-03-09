Wakf land: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh to meet Rijiju, Pal

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said he will meet Union Minister Kiran Rijiju and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wakf legislation, Jagadambika Pal, in New Delhi on Monday along with documents on the alleged misuse of Wakf properties by Congress leaders in Karnataka.

He hoped that the documents will support the Centre in its legislation on Wakf properties. He alleged that Wakf lands have been misappropriated by influential people, including Congress leaders, in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah rescued these influential leaders when he was chief minister in 2016 by deliberately ignoring a report by then Upa Lokayukta Justice N Anand on alleged irregularities.

“The documents run up to nearly 40,000 pages. They are from every district of Karnataka, and have been filed by respective deputy commissioners and presented to Justice Anand. Nothing can be more authentic and accurate,” he said, exhibiting the documents.

He urged the state government to table the Justice Anand commission report in the ongoing session of the Assembly. He said the documents were sent to the commission of inquiry set up by the state government, under Justice Anand in 2012.

“I only wish to seek justice for the community because I also belong to a minority community,” he said.“The state government is planning to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the central government’s wakf legislation, saying it is a violation of federal principles. But I feel Congress is trying to shield some of its powerful colleagues and friends,” he said.