BY Vijayendra asks CM Siddaramaiah to reveal names of ministers linked to gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The political storm over the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case intensified on Monday as BJP state president BY Vijayendra issued a direct challenge to the government, saying: “Reveal the names of ministers involved.” Addressing the media, Vijayendra dropped a series of shocking allegations, stating that top politicians and influential figures are linked to the Rs 13 crore gold smuggling operation.

He pointed out that Ranya, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was allegedly given VIP treatment at Kempegowda International Airport, bypassing security checks with full police protocol. Vijayendra revealed startling details.

Frequent foreign trips: Ranya reportedly travelled to Dubai and other foreign locations over 30 times in recent months, raising suspicion of an international smuggling network; VIP treatment at airports: Every time she returned, she was allegedly escorted by police, signalling high-level political backing; and CBI & ED investigations under way: With national agencies already probing the case, Vijayendra insisted that the state government must come clean about ministerial involvement.

Vijayendra demanded full disclosure of the hawala operators, mafia, and politicians who facilitated the illegal operation. “This is not just about one person, it’s about a massive, politically-shielded gold smuggling racket. If the chief minister is truly strong, he must reveal the names involved and take decisive action,” he declared.