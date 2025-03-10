CM Siddaramaiah aiming to present budget next year too?

BENGALURU: Through his budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sent out a message that he may continue as CM and present the budget for 2026-27 too. His supporters, including his son and MLC Dr Yathindra and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna who wish Siddaramaiah will be CM till 2028, are only reflecting his ambition, political analysts said.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, all set to stake claim for the CM post after Siddaramaiah completes his two-and-a-half year term, may have to adopt a new strategy, besides resting hopes on the Congress high command.

With considerable allocation of funds for AHINDA, Siddaramaiah looks ambitious. The CM’s Infrastructure Development Programme (CMIDP) with Rs 8,000 crore allocation is termed ambitious with Siddaramaiah aiming to take MLAs, irrespective of their party affiliation, into confidence. Each of the 224 Assembly constituencies will get an average of Rs 35 crore for developing infrastructure. Though the modalities are yet to be finalised, the CM will have a final say in releasing grants.

Though the existing MLA Local Area Development(LAD) grants of Rs 2 crore per annum are available, the MLAs will be at the mercy of the CM for CMIDP funds, a senior MLA said.

It will be interesting to see how Siddaramaiah will overcome the allegation that despite allocating huge funds to SC/STs under SCSP/TSP, he has diverted funds to the guarantees. Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleges that Rs 38,860.52 crore has been diverted.