CM Siddaramaiah promises more grants to Congress MLAs, defends budget allocation

BENGALURU: Chairing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Monday evening, CM Siddaramaiah promised more grants to Congress legislators and advised them to defend the government in the ensuing budget session from opposition BJP and JDS over alleged diversion of Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation & Tribal-Sub Allocation (SCP/TSP) grants to five guarantees.

The CM asserted that no state, including BJP-ruled states, or the Centre have introduced a law to implement SCP/TSP. His government implemented SCP/TSP and allocated 24.1% funds in the budget. Rs 42,000 crore has already been spent on the beneficiaries, he said. But Siddaramaiah indirectly defended the alleged diversion of SCP/TSP grants, sources said.

He advised legislators to feel proud of his budget as he has maintained financial discipline and allocated funds to five guarantees and also state’s development.

“The budget has reached out to all sections, including backward classes, Dalits, minorities and farmers. The previous BJP government had left a Rs 2 lakh crore burden on our government by announcing projects without any financial backup,” he said.

He promised special grants to MLAs under the CM’s Infrastructure Development Programme. “But he did not clarify when he will release the grants,” an MLA said.

He said legislators should take up the issue of Centre’s alleged injustice in giving the state’s share of taxes, clearing irrigation projects among others.

DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar asked party legislators to be prepared to celebrate two years of the party coming to power in May. He said district in-charge ministers should ensure sites for the construction of Congress Bhavans as the party has plans to set up 100 such Bhavans. Ministers should hold party workers’ meetings regularly to redress their grievances, he said.