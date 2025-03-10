India's first rear fuselage for LCA handed over to HAL, Rajnath terms it a milestone

BENGALURU: The first rear fuselage for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by private Indian industry, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Limited, was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Aircraft division in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh termed the handing over as a milestone in the historic journey of India’s defence manufacturing. The ceremony is a testimony to India’s progress towards Aatmanirbharta in defence and the government’s commitment towards enhanced public-private partnership, he said.He commended HAL and the private sector for constantly strengthening the armed forces with the latest platforms and technologies. HAL, through its integrated model and strategies, is not only bolstering the strength of soldiers, but also opening new dimensions of manufacturing and R&D by collaborating with the private sector.
A fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft which holds the pilot, passengers and cargo, while the rear fuselage supports the tail section and its associated components. He described HAL as the fuselage of the country’s defence and aerospace sector, with private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems and VEM Technologies playing the role of rear fuselage, supporting HAL. “Together with these Indian components, the aircraft which is being manufactured in our defence and aerospace sector will reach greater heights in the times to come,” he said.
Rajnath Singh said, “While our courageous air warriors have made an invaluable contribution, the equipment being manufactured indigenously is providing them with added strength, with which they protect our borders.”
HAL has already manufactured 12 LCA MK1A rear fuselages, which are on the aircraft in the manufacturing line. With this supply, a major structure module produced by an Indian private partner will be integrated into the LCA Mk1A aircraft, enabling HAL to meet additional delivery commitments for IAF from 2025-26 onwards.
The event was also attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and officials from HAL.