INTERVIEW| Multi-pronged approach needed to manage man-animal conflict, says Meenakshi Negi

How is ISRO’s technology helping forest department?

It helps us in a big way. With the help of satellite images, we can pinpoint trees and even know if a tree is missing. We have satellite images from 1990s. We can look at how forest land is changing, year on year, or even on monthly basis. This helps in guarding forest boundaries. Going forward as technology improves, we will have species-wise information. We need to improve in tracking medical herbs, as they are endangered.

Should Karnataka’s sandalwood tree be geo-tagged ?

Karnataka is a blessed land where sandalwood trees grow like weeds. We need not geo-tag all sandalwood trees in Karnataka, as the state government deregulated sandalwood trees, relaxing felling permission.

Cases of man-elephant conflict is rising. What are the reasons and what is being done to control it?

Elephant population is increasing. With over 6,500 elephants, Karnataka is leading in elephant numbers. Some reports suggest that elephants are venturing out of forests due to a lack of food and water, but there are many other factors. For example, for elephants, fodder in forests is like ragi mudde (finger millet balls). Outside they find highly palatable crops like sugarcane, paddy and maize — which are like rasagulla for them. Naturally, they prefer these. Thus, a multi-pronged strategy is necessary to manage things. Simply restricting their movement is not enough. Karnataka is pioneering in elephant conservation by installing rail barricades.

What about farmers growing alternative crops?

They need to be encouraged to grow alternative crops. In some areas on the boundaries of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, farmers have started cultivating chia seeds. Elephants do not like these crops and tend to avoid them. Chia seeds require less water and are economically beneficial for farmers. Recently, the forest minister and department officials visited Hassan to meet families affected by elephant attacks. Many solutions were discussed in areas like Belur and Sakleshpur, including selling land to the government to create wildlife corridors that connect fragmented forest areas.

What is the status of poaching in Karnataka?

Poaching incidents have significantly declined in Karnataka. While poaching of large animals has decreased, illegal hunting for bushmeat remains a concern. Continuous monitoring and ground-level enforcement are necessary to tackle this issue. The department is using drone surveillance and satellite imagery.

What is the extent of encroachment of forest land in Karnataka?

It is difficult to say how much land is encroached. Some of the land was granted to people. There is also out and out encroachment, like if a grant is two acres, people take five acres. As per the Supreme Court, encroachment prior to 1978 must be identified. Encroachment should be cleared and we are looking into all these issues.

How is the forest department getting tech upgraded?

The department has collaborated with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Agency. The department has its own ICT lab at Aranya Bhavan to monitor satellite images, including GIS- based tracking of forest land and wildlife movement. There is also an alert system for farmers and those in coffee estates, where alerts on elephant movement are sent through text messages.