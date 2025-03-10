Karnataka govt enforces strict work hours, bans private practice for doctors

BENGALURU: Government doctors should work from 9 am till 4 pm and they will not be allowed to take up private practice, said Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil in the Council on Monday. Replying to a question from Congress member Bilkis Banu, he said, “Strict action has been taken to prevent private practice by doctors.

A notification has been issued to the heads of all government hospitals to follow the rules. Strict action will be taken against doctors who violate the rules.”

He said, “From now, it is mandatory for doctors to mark their attendance four times a day through the biometric system.

They have to do it at 9 am, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm. Their salaries will be paid based on this. Providing timely and proper treatment is the government’s top priority.”

MLC Umashree remarked that children from 0 to 14 years are being diagnosed with cancer. Good treatment should be made available to patients in North Karnataka, she said.

Dr Patil replied that the government will extend cancer care treatment to Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. Under various components, Rs 15 lakh for lung transplant, Rs 18 lakh for heart transplant and Rs 21 lakh for bone marrow transplant will be provided, he added.