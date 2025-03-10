MP Renukacharya accuses BJP MLA Yatnal of plotting against Yediyurappa, Vijayendra

CHIKKAMAGALURU: BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya has accused his party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal of “plotting” to tarnish the image of former CM B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.

He said Yatnal is unable to tolerate their rise in politics and added that Yediyurappa’s contributions to the Lingayat community are immense.

Speaking at the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Maha Sangama programme in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, he slammed Yatnal for spewing venom on the Yediyurappa family. “He (Yatnal) will not succeed as Yediyurappa and Vijayendra have the backing of the entire Lingayat community,” he said.

Renukacharya said Yatnal must feel ashamed for dancing to the tune of others and people will teach him a bitter lesson for terming seers of the community as ‘’paid swamijis’’.

Former minister B C Patil rued that the Veerashaiva community has not got its due share in the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said Vijayendra is not reacting to Yatnal’s criticism as the latter is attempting to drive a wedge between Veerashaiva and Lingayat communities.

“Vijayendra will rise to new heights. No force can pull him down; we, as a united bloc, will support him. Future elections will be held under Vijayendra’s leadership and we will bring the party to power,” Patil said.

Seers of several local mutts, Veerashaiva leaders and the community people were present at the convention.