Security for women doctors: Siddaramaiah govt comes up with safety protocol handbook

BENGALURU: Across Karnataka, an army of dedicated healthcare professionals- doctors, nurses and support staff -- work tirelessly through the night, ensuring the well-being of millions. With over 6,000 village panchayats, 30 major district hospitals, 175 taluk hospitals and over 60 medical colleges, both government and private, equipped with their own hospitals, the state’s healthcare system is vast and indispensable. Among these selfless warriors, about 30 per cent are women, many of whom serve in remote areas and emergency sections late into the night.

But after the shocking rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Institute, a crime that horrified the nation, the safety of women healthcare workers has become an issue of urgent concern.

Now, Karnataka is taking decisive action. In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Mohammed Mohsin, revealed that the government has introduced several policy changes to enhance the safety of female healthcare professionals.

One of the most significant measures is the upcoming release of an exclusive safety protocol handbook, referred to as the Violet Book, which will outline essential guidelines to ensure the security of women doctors, nurses and support staff. This document, developed in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, will soon be made public to establish a statewide standard for safety.