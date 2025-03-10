Teenage boy, girl commit suicide in Kalaburagi over love affair

KALABURAGI: A teenage boy and girl, studying in 10th standard at a government high school at Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district, hanged themselves on Saturday morning.

The bodies of the boy, belonging to a backward class community, and the girl from the minority community were found hanging from a tree from a single rope in a field on Malli-Ainapur Road. The boy was from Nagarahalli village, while the girl hailed from Malli village. Both were 16 years old.

The two were said to be in love, but had not told their respective families. A family source said the girl was sleeping in the house on Friday night, but was not to be found on Saturday morning.

The family members thought she had gone to answer nature’s call. But later, someone informed them that the girl and the boy had committed suicide in a field. Family members of the two came to the spot, took the bodies and performed last rites.

The police came to know about the incident only after the last rites, while the two families told the cops that they did not suspect anyone for the incident.

Sources said the girl’s family was planning to marry her off, and frustrated with this, she committed suicide along with her boyfriend.