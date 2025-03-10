Tourism in Hampi declines following Koppal rape incident; bookings canceled at homestays

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: In the wake of the brutal rape and murder incident reported at Sanapur village of Koppal district, there has been a drastic decline in tourist influx and even cancellation of bookings at homestays and hotels that cater to the tourists coming to Hampi.

The Koppal incident made international headlines as one of the victims is from Israel. Several embassies are in touch with CM’s office and Koppal administration to know the condition of the tourists from their respective their countries. Hampi and its surrounding areas receive close to 60 per cent of the foreign tourists from Israel.

In the last two days, from more than 25 homestays located in Hampi and its surroundings have received cancellations of bookings through their agencies. Virupakshi V Hampi, State Tourist Guides Association secretary, said the Koppal incident has impacted Hampi tourism. “After the incident was reported, there is a decline in bookings at homestays,” he said.

“Even tourists from other states are either cancelling or postponing their visit to Hampi. The entire nation condemned Sanapur rape incident. Hope police increases patrolling in Hampi and surroundings,” he said. Meanwhile, the Vijayanagara police held a meeting with owners of all homestays located in and around Hampi.

Shrihari Babu B L, Superintendent of Police, Vijayanagara said the Koppal incident is a warning to all homestay owners and also the police department.

“We assure that for those who visit Hampi and other tourist places in the district, the police department is ready to take their care of them and soon guidelines will be issued for homestay owners. I have conducted meetings with homestay owners of Hampi on Sunday,” he said.