Two killed as dilapidated building collapses on them in Belur

HASSAN: Two persons were killed and three others were grievously injured after a building which is in dilapidated condition collapsed on them in front of KSRTC Bus stand in Belur town on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Amarnath and Nazeer running a petty shops in front of the building. The police with the help of the staff of the fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and rescued the three persons buried under the debris. Later, they were shifted to the HIMS hospital.

According to a staff of Belur town municipal council, the building was over 50 years old and belonged to Satyanarayana Gowda of the same taluk. The building was lying in ruins since decades as the property was under litigation.

The Town panchayat reportedly had issued several notices to demolish the building. Locals have blamed the owners of the building for the tragedy. They also demanded the building owner to give compensation for kin of the deceased immediately. The condition of injured is stable sources said.