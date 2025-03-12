BBMP survey shows 6,936 school dropouts

BENGALURU: A survey by BBMP to identify the out-of-school children in city corporation showed that out of 1,08,203 children, 6,936 children had dropped out of school.

BBMP, Special Commissioner of Education, Preeti Gehlot on Tuesday said, Joint Commissioners of all zones have been assigned as nodal officers for the survey to identify the of out-of-school children. Staff is also being assigned to all wards to conduct the survey and ascertain the reason.

The High Court is hearing a case regarding the out-of-school children from main- stream eduction and the non-enrolment of out-of-school children. In this regard, a survey is being undertaken to identify the exact number of out-of-school children in BBMP limits.

The survey work is being conducted by the Centre for e- Governance through the mobile app- Karnataka H2H Children Survey App.

The survey started on February 24, 2025. According to the report as on March 10, 2025, the highest number of drop outs are from Bommanahalli zone. The lowest is in Yelahanka zone, where from 4349 students, 271 dropped out.