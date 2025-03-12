Bengaluru sees season’s first rain, heatwave alert for north, coastal districts

According to IMD, there has been a rise in minimum temperature over most parts of Karnataka, including Raichur, Shivamogga, Hassan and Mandya. Also, the maximum temperature has been on the rise over Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Raichur, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Chintamani, Mandya, Madikeri, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Agumbe, and Davanagere.

Puviarasan pointed out that maximum temperature is above normal over Karwar, Honnavar and Panambur. “Hot and humid conditions will prevail over coastal Karnataka for the next two days. Citizens are advised to be cautious and avoid strenuous activities and working outside between noon and 3 pm.

Looking at the weather conditions, we have also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over the districts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka during the third week of March due to convection and easterly trough,” he added.

Meanwhile, the IMD head office in Pune has released a report titled National Framework for Heat Wave Management and Mitigation on Tuesday. The report cautioned of a rise in temperatures and stressed the need for localised solutions for heat wave management.

The report stressed the need for the creation of a heat mitigation action plan involving community agencies, government, and health agencies to prepare for heat-related events through interventions like early warning systems and cooling centres.