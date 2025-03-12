Free residential schools for kids of construction workers, labourers: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The State Government will establish free residential schools for children of construction workers and other labourers to ensure that they are not deprived of education, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after flagging off 135 hi-tech mobile medical units for construction workers and other labourers in Bengaluru. Food will also be provided at these proposed schools.

These specially designed vehicles are for on-field medical care for construction workers and labourers to address their health needs and provide treatment during emergencies.

The CM said that the government is designing programmes inspired by Basavanna’s philosophy of Kayaka (work) and Dasoha (selfless service). He said that while one section of society engages in work, another class benefits from their work. Those who participate in productive activities are the true builders of the nation.