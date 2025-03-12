Garbage dumping on roadside spikes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as BBMP has sufficient plans on paper to manage garbage, little is being done in implementing it. Experts and BBMP officials admit to the rise in garbage dumping on road sides in and around Bengaluru city.
Recently BBMP asked citizens to give their feedback for the Swachch Sarvekshan ranking under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Citizens criticised this, wondering how BBMP could ask for feedback when management is poor. This also comes at a time when BBMP and state government is working to impose collection of garbage cess.
“An illegal garbage collection and dumping unit has come up on Magadi Road footpath. It started as a small space during the 2023 assembly elections. Now it has become a permanent set-up. It has stretched and encroached upon temple land and bus stop has also shifted. Despite repeated complaints it continues,” said Vasanath Krishna, a resident of Magadi Road.
Similar is the case at Kanakapura Road and Bannerghatta Road. “Garbage dumping has increased all along the road. Lake beds and forest fringes have turned into dump yards. Many garbage vehicles from Bengaluru come and unload here,” said Bheemanna L, a localite and restaurateur on Bannerghatta Road.
Experts point that instead of transporting garbage around 70- 80 kms away for dumping or waste processing, garbage management should be decentralised. Civic expert Kathyayini Chamaraj said, there are High Court orders issued in 2012 and 2017 to decentralised waste management and have processing plants in all wards, but till date it has not been fully implemented. The Bidadi waste processing unit is not sufficient. “Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should instead utilise the money allocated for tunnel road to put biomethanisation or biocomposting bins in wards and streets,” she said.
BBMP Chief Engineer, SWM, Lokesh M said, if garbage is not collected, they should call up the contractor, chief health officer or the marshals. He explained that where ever mustering and demustering of garbage happens, there is litter. It has been communicated to the contractors that they must clear the site, but complaints of it not happening are being reported.