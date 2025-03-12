Garbage dumping on roadside spikes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as BBMP has sufficient plans on paper to manage garbage, little is being done in implementing it. Experts and BBMP officials admit to the rise in garbage dumping on road sides in and around Bengaluru city.

Recently BBMP asked citizens to give their feedback for the Swachch Sarvekshan ranking under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Citizens criticised this, wondering how BBMP could ask for feedback when management is poor. This also comes at a time when BBMP and state government is working to impose collection of garbage cess.

“An illegal garbage collection and dumping unit has come up on Magadi Road footpath. It started as a small space during the 2023 assembly elections. Now it has become a permanent set-up. It has stretched and encroached upon temple land and bus stop has also shifted. Despite repeated complaints it continues,” said Vasanath Krishna, a resident of Magadi Road.