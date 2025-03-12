Karnataka Assembly: Uproar over salary to Congress workers

BENGALURU: The Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday when MLAs from the Opposition demanded that the Congress abolish the panels overseeing implementation of its five guarantee schemes. The Opposition did not relent despite CM Siddaramaiah’s intervention.

Raising the issue, Turuvekere MLA MT Krishnappa (JDS) said the government paid salary to Congress workers, who have been made members of the panels at district and taluk levels. Taxpayers’ money is being wasted on members of these panels, he alleged.

BJP and JDS legislators supported him and demanded that the government abolish these panels. This led to a heated debate, forcing Speaker UT Khader to adjourn the House. Pandemonium continued when the session resumed. Khader, who adjourned the House again, held a reconcillary meeting with the CM, DyCM DK Shivakumar, LoP R Ashoka, and JDSLP leader CB Sureshbabu.

Oppn MLAs question govt over misue of public money

When the session resumed, the MLAs from opposition parties stormed into the Well of the House and staged a dharna, accusing the Congress government of looting taxpayers’ money. Congress legislators alleged that opposition parties are against the implementation of the guarantee schemes. The Speaker adjourned the House for the day.