Minister DKS plans celebration, CM Siddaramaiah plans cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: With Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar eager to celebrate the Congress government’s two years in office on May 23, 2025 and stake claim for the CM’s post in November, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is planning his own countermove by planning a cabinet reshuffle which he hopes will allow him to continue as CM, sources said.

“Shadowboxing between the two over change in leadership has continued. The CM may opt for a cabinet reshuffle to cling onto his post. Anything is possible before October 2025 when he completes two-and-a-half years as CM,” said a senior Congress MLA.

With the reshuffle, if the high command approves it, Siddaramaiah will cement his position as CM, the sources said. He has already sent the message to the party high command and Shivakumar indirectly.