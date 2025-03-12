Over 18K vacancies plague Karnataka police department

BENGALURU: At a time when the Hampi gangrape and murder case has put the law and order situation in Karnataka in a bad light, statistics has revealed that 18,581 posts in the police department are vacant. Compared with the sanctioned strength of 1,11,330, the police force is being plagued by 16.69% staff crunch.

Not only this, the police-public ratio in Karnataka is 165.04 per 1 lakh population, which is very low compared to the national average of 196.88, as per the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

Currently, the sanctioned strength of the police force is 1,11,330, while the actual strength stands at 92,749. According to official data, 6,591 police constable positions and 819 head constable positions remain vacant.