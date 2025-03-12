She had it all: Kannada actress behind gold smuggling syndicate

BENGALURU: Harshvardini Ranya alias Ranya Rao (33), who was arrested by the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru in a gold smuggling case on the night of March 3, and was remanded to judicial custody till March 18 by a special court for economic offences in Bengaluru, had “thrice visited Dubai in February”, said sources on condition of anonymity.

“Ranya was travelling business class in Emirates Airlines from Dubai when she landed at KIA and was arrested. She reportedly holds a resident identity of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which proves that she has a base there. She may be using her business identity for her frequent travels overseas,” claimed sources.

DRI arrested Ranya at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) under Customs Act, 1962 for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore. There were 14 gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, strapped on her thighs with tape and bandages. “She may have concealed the contraband gold on her person either inflight or just before boarding the flight to escape Customs officials,” said sources.

As per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) records, Ranya was the major shareholder in Ksiroda India Pvt Ltd, which was created on April 22, 2022. Classified as a non-government company, it is registered with ROC-Bangalore. The company website mentions Harshvardini Ranya and her brother Kabbinahalli Rushab as directors.

“The DRI is now investigating various angles in the gold smuggling case. Where was Ranya landing the gold in Bengaluru? Is she a mule or a member of a syndicate? What is the mode of payment for contraband gold?” pointed out sources.